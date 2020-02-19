iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.43

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.43 and last traded at $156.43, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.02 and a 200-day moving average of $143.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

