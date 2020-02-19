Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Trading 5% Higher

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, 83,369 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 111,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.