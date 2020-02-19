JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.87.

Shares of JD.Com stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. 10,704,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,450,047. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.