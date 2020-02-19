Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 438.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 797,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 649,421 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $17,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

