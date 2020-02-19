Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.70

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 25371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 720,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 454,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

