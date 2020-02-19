Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills (NYSE:GIS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,998,000 after buying an additional 1,072,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,964,000 after buying an additional 950,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,459,000 after buying an additional 802,755 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

