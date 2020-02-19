Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lifull Co Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

Lifull Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lifull in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lifull’s FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifull from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NXCLF stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. Lifull has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Lifull Company Profile

Lifull Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL HOME'S PRO a communication platform; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; and Trovit, an aggregation Website.

