Jeffrey H. Kripitz Sells 2,500 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $254.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKBK. BidaskClub downgraded Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

