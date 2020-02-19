Jeffrey M. Leiden Sells 11,685 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares in the company, valued at $30,007,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $247.78. 947,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.58. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,478,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,371,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43,408.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 108,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,815,000 after acquiring an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,959 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.