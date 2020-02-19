Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 181,059 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.84% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $201,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.21. 3,179,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day moving average is $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

