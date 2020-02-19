Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.67 Billion Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,231,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,320,432 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.7% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,674,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

NYSE:V traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.31. 5,920,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,482,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $143.18 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,077 shares of company stock worth $9,121,615. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

