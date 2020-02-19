Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,852 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $719,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $862.61.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,674,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $933.84. The company had a trading volume of 318,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,610. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $592.73 and a one year high of $938.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $824.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.