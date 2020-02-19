Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,165,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 699,897 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $909,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 54,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.85.

NYSE HD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,503. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $246.11. The stock has a market cap of $267.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.