Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,464,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 821,091 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $177,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 8,203,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,194,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

