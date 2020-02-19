Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,185,481 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,054,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,185,481 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $1,866,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 662.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $262.51. 906,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.68 and a 200 day moving average of $212.23. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.50.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

