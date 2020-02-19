Jennison Associates LLC Sells 357,957 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 357,957 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $144,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 259,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,552,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 582.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 103,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 88,287 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,364. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.13. Edison International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

