Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,926,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $228,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.68. 7,184,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.71. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

