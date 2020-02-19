Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9.25 Per Share

Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $6.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:JEL opened at GBX 471 ($6.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 million and a P/E ratio of 12.27. Jersey Electricity has a 1 year low of GBX 8.49 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 862 ($11.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 455.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 452.04.

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX 38.42 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jersey Electricity will post 6497.3021498 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

