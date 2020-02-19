Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.9% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,055,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,516,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 157,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $149.14 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

