Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,500 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $184,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,875.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.23. CSW Industrials Inc has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.07.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

