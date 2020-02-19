Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 843,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $19,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after acquiring an additional 472,153 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 246,493 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

