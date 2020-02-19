K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.44

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 452049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNT shares. Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price target on K92 Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark raised K92 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.50 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $852.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

