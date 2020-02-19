Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $11,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

KSU traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.78. 423,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,173. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $106.90 and a 12-month high of $177.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.50 and a 200 day moving average of $145.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,939 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

