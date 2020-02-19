KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. KAR Auction Services updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.28-1.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,123. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAR. CJS Securities cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

