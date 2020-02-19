KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,376,818 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $49,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of KBR by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

