Kcash (KCASH) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $815,644.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex.

About Kcash

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

