Keel Point LLC Buys 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,013,643 shares of company stock valued at $389,654,791 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $8.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,527.74. 651,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,738. The company has a market cap of $1,045.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,448.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,302.85. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,531.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

