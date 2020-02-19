Keel Point LLC Buys 68 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 826 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $5,310,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 656.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.57. 1,793,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.82. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $379.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.08.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

