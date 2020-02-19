Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 2,062 Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Paypal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gardiner Nancy B lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.12. 3,185,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,739,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $93.98 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.79.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

