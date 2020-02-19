KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.85

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $9.55. KEPPEL LTD/ADR shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 2,531 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut KEPPEL LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get KEPPEL LTD/ADR alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.40.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KEPPEL LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

About KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for KEPPEL LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEPPEL LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.