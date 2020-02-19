KeyCorp Comments on Global Payments Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

NYSE:GPN opened at $207.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a one year low of $122.41 and a one year high of $208.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $1,038,080. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

