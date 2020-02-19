KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $23.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. 129,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,262,578. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,420 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,968,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,597,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,772,000 after purchasing an additional 861,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

