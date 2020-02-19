KickToken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $123,850.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B, CoinBene and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $625,960.00 and approximately $123,850.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00480841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.76 or 0.06221474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00067235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028001 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 781,173,067,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,983,060,695 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, KuCoin, COSS, YoBit, Mercatox, P2PB2B, HitBTC, CoinBene, Livecoin, Bilaxy, OOOBTC, Gate.io, TOKOK, ProBit Exchange, Exmo, Coinsbit, Dcoin and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

