Kinerjapay (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Kinerjapay Corp (OTCMKTS:KPAY) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 6,881,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,821,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Kinerjapay (OTCMKTS:KPAY)

KinerjaPay Corp. operates an e-commerce platform in Indonesia. The company's platform, KinerjaPay IP, an e-wallet service for bill transfers and online shopping; and allows top-up phone credit for users. KinerjaPay Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Medan, Indonesia.

