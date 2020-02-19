Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of -0.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 86.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 4,422,966 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,470,000 after buying an additional 3,962,520 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 2,809,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 229.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 2,410,177 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

