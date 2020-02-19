Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

KL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a hold rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec under wgt rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

