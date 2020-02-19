Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.48-1.52 for the period. Kite Realty Group Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.48 to $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

KRG stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

