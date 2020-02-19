KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,387 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at about $9,712,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth about $8,176,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the third quarter worth about $7,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.80. 1,086,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,229. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.70.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.35%. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

