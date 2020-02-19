KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.94

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and traded as high as $16.19. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 68,738 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 124,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 349,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 293,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

