KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.94

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and traded as high as $16.19. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 68,738 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KIO)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.