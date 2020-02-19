KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce $2.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $2.42. KLA reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $10.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. BidaskClub lowered KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,811,000 after acquiring an additional 470,708 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of KLA by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in KLA by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in KLA by 126.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.54. 359,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,016. KLA has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.21 and a 200-day moving average of $162.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.