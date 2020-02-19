Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Knoll had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE KNL traded down $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,527. Knoll has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33.

Get Knoll alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra lowered Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Knoll from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.