Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Shares Down 11.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)’s share price traded down 11.6% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $22.84, 2,152,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 555% from the average session volume of 328,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 5.79%. Knoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra downgraded Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on Knoll from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knoll presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 24,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

Knoll Company Profile (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

