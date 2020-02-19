Kroger (NYSE:KR) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) were up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $29.71, approximately 15,999,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 5,515,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Kroger by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

