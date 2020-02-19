Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 1,196.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 891,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 252.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 798.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 162.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. 2,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 77.18, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.97. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. Compass Point started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

