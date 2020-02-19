Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down to $339.30

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $355.36, but opened at $339.30. Lam Research shares last traded at $325.34, with a volume of 2,749,352 shares trading hands.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock valued at $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

