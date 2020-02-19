Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.08

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.08 and last traded at $95.44, with a volume of 3354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.87.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

