Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2,410.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,217 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

