Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Increased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,553,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 361,827 shares during the quarter. Lear comprises about 2.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lear worth $624,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $342,032,000 after acquiring an additional 872,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,159,000 after acquiring an additional 412,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 603.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lear by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 257,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,897,000 after acquiring an additional 231,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $124.82. 709,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.55. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $159.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.