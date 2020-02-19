Lee J. Brunz Sells 1,000 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CDK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $240,921,000. Boston Partners increased its position in CDK Global by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after buying an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,325,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,195,000 after buying an additional 680,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.