LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingClub updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of LC traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. 57,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,141. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

